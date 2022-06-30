To mark the beginning of 43-day long Amarnath Yatra, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday performed the ‘puja’ of Baba Barfani and prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity of all.

“I have full faith that the devotees travelling from all over the country to seek the divine blessings of Shri Amarnathji will have a safe and memorable pilgrimage,” Sinha said.

Expecting a heavy footfall of yatris, the UT government and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) have made extensive arrangements for Yatra this year.

The devotees can have ‘Darshan’ of the Holy Ice Lingam at the Holy Cave Shrine through live telecast of Morning and Evening Arti through Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board’s website link: http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com/AartiLive.html or through Shrine Board’s Android based Application which may be downloaded through the link: http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?idcom.ncog.shriamarnath

In addition to the Lt. Governor, SASB Board members, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, SASB and Lt. General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps also participated in the puja.

