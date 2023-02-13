WORLD

4,300 deaths reported in NW Syria following earthquake: UN

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 4,300 deaths and 7,600 injuries have been reported in northwestern Syria as a result of the massive earthquake that hit the country a week ago, a UN relief agency said on Monday.

The tally reported by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs does not include the condition in government-controlled areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

The district with the highest death toll and injuries as of Sunday is Harim, followed by Afrin and Jebel Saman in northwestern Syria, said the agency.

The Syrian health ministry said in an update on Sunday night that 1,414 people in the country had been killed and 2,349 wounded.

Meanwhile, the latest statistics from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights showed that the quake has killed about 5,329 people in government and rebel-held areas.

20230213-181401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    United Cup: Badosa, Carreno Busta look to get Spain back on...

    New Zealand reports 19,542 new Covid community cases

    Moscow again accuses UN of blocking nuclear experts from Zaporizhzhya

    Chinese Internet firms log 1st revenue decline amid regulatory crackdown