INDIA

437 foreigners staying illegally in Delhi’s Dwarka traced in 2022

Police in Delhi’s Dwarka district nabbed 437 foreign nationals, living in the capital illegally, in 2022 for deportation, an official said on Monday.

DCP, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan said that a special operation in the district was launched against foreign nationals illegally staying in the country.

“The teams of the ATS, Anti-Narcotics Cell, PS Uttam Nagar, PS Dwarka North, and PS Mohan Garden, Dwarka district, under the overall supervision of top officials, were constituted to nab such foreign nationals. The staff of operation units and police stations of Dwarka were motivated and sensitised to develop the intelligence and information regarding foreign nationals, who are illegally residing or roaming in Dwarka,” he said.

The teams swung into action to nab foreign nationals, overstaying in India without a valid visa and residing or roaming in the Dwarka area, and succeeded in apprehending a total of 437 such foreign nationals.

“The foreign nationals were found overstaying in India without a valid visa. They were produced before the FRRO who ordered their deportation. Accordingly, they have been sent to the Detention Centre,” the DCP said

“Action will also be taken against landlords who give premises on rent to overstaying foreigners without proper verification,” he added.

