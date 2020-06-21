439 out of 24,451 samples test positive on Sunday in AP

Amaravati, June 21 (IANS) After the overnight high of 491 cases, Andhra Pradesh reported a lower single-day tally of 439 corona cases on Sunday. The state nodal officer also reported 5 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m., Sunday, putting the overall toll in the state at 106 deaths. As many as 24,451 samples were tested during this period, which is the highest number of tests conducted in a day.

On Sunday, the highest tally of 70 cases was reported from East Godavari, followed by 66 in Krishna, and 58 in Kadapa districts. Of the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh, 12 reported fresh COVID-19 cases, with Srikakulam being the sole exception by not reporting any incidence over the past 24 hours.

The overall tally of positive cases since the outbreak of corona in the state, now stands at 8,929, while the active cases tally is 4,516. So far, 4,307 persons have recovered after treatment and been discharged from hospitals in the state.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus toll further climbed up with three deaths reported from Krishna, 1 from Kurnool, and 1 from Chittoor district. With the latest update, the death toll in the state stood at 96 on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the state had reported the highest single-day tally ever of 491 cases.

The last 24 hours also saw 34 new cases detected among people who returned from other states to Andhra Pradesh. While 22 samples belonging to returnees from Tamil Nadu tested positive, 7 cases pertained to returnees from Telangana and 1 sample belonged to a returnee from Maharashtra.

The overall tally of COVID-19 positive persons who returned from other states currently stands at 1,540, while the active cases tally 639, and 901 persons are undergoing treatment.

Similarly, 4 returnees from abroad, all from Kuwait were also found to be corona positive. The cumulative tally of patients in this category is 330, while 52 persons have been discharged after getting cured. As of Sunday, 278 persons are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

