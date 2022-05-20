A total of 44.44 per cent of the respondents of a survey were ‘not at all satisfied’ with the performance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

This was revealed during an exclusive survey conducted by CVoter on behalf of IANS in the four states — Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — and the Union Territory of Puducherry, which went to the polls in 2021.

When asked how much satisfied are you with the work of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, 36.41 per cent of the surveyed people in Assam said ‘not at all satisfied’, 20.35 per cent said ‘satisfied to some extent’ while 15.31 per cent said ‘very much satisfied’.

In Kerala, 29.27 per cent of the surveyed people were very much satisfied with Rahul Gandhi’s work, 30.11 per cent were satisfied to some extent, while 29.45 per cent people opted for the ‘not satisfied’ category.

In Tamil Nadu, 23.89 per cent of the surveyed people were very much satisfied with Rahul Gandhi’s work, 41.20 per cent were satisfied to some extent, while 17.6 per cent people were not satisfied.

In West Bengal, 42.26 per cent of the respondents said they were not at all satisfied with Rahul Gandhi’s work, while 27.81 per cent said satisfied to some extent and 22.91 per cent opted for the very much satisfied category.

Out of the total surveyed people in Puducherry, 41.95 per cent were not at all satisfied with Rahul Gandhi’s work, 19.01 per cent said satisfied to some extent, while 17.08 per cent people said they were very much satisfied.

Taking all the five states/UT together, 44.44 per cent of the respondents were not at all satisfied with Rahul Gandhi’s work, 19.92 per cent were satisfied to some extent, while 18 per cent said they were very much satisfied with the performance of the COngress leader.

20220520-225204