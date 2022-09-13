Immigration authorities in Zambia have deported 44 illegal migrants to their native country of Ethiopia, a spokesperson said.

Namati Nshinka, the Public Relations Officer of the Immigration Department, however, said on Tuesday that one of the migrants died at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Monday, as the group was preparing to board an Ethiopian plane.

The spokesperson added in a statement that the 20-year-old Ethiopian national collapsed and was pronounced dead by medical personnel based at the airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The cause of death is yet to be determined. The other 43 were successfully removed from the country,” he said.

According to him, the deportation brings the total number of Ethiopians removed from the country between September 8 and 12 to 107.

He expressed concern that illegal immigrants from the Horn of Africa, assisted by traffickers and smugglers, have continued to undertake dangerous journeys in search of greener pastures.

20220914-012402