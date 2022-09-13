LIFESTYLEWORLD

44 illegal Ethiopian immigrants deported from Zambia

NewsWire
0
0

Immigration authorities in Zambia have deported 44 illegal migrants to their native country of Ethiopia, a spokesperson said.

Namati Nshinka, the Public Relations Officer of the Immigration Department, however, said on Tuesday that one of the migrants died at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Monday, as the group was preparing to board an Ethiopian plane.

The spokesperson added in a statement that the 20-year-old Ethiopian national collapsed and was pronounced dead by medical personnel based at the airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The cause of death is yet to be determined. The other 43 were successfully removed from the country,” he said.

According to him, the deportation brings the total number of Ethiopians removed from the country between September 8 and 12 to 107.

He expressed concern that illegal immigrants from the Horn of Africa, assisted by traffickers and smugglers, have continued to undertake dangerous journeys in search of greener pastures.

20220914-012402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paris Hilton makes ‘green’ with envy in new post

    Milk-based coffee recipes

    Oldest person in China dies at 135

    Ajay Devgn: Not sufficient to play Bhagat Singhji once in your...