At least 44 people were killed a when a bus they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Pakistan’s Lasbela district on Sunday.

The vehicle carrying 48 passengers was proceeding towards Karachi from Quetta, Lasbela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum, was quoted as saying by Dawn.

The speeding vehicle rammed into pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela and caught fire, Anjum added.

The bodies extricated from the wrecked bus could not be identified and DNA testing will be done for identification of the deceased, Anjum added.

In a post on Twitter, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed grief over the tragedy and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

