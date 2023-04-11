WORLD

44 nations interested in IMF’s program for tackling climate change

Forty-four countries have expressed interest in joining the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s $40 billion Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The facility created a year ago aims to increase the resilience of low-income and vulnerable middle-income countries by providing them with financial support and promoting sustainable economic policies in response to systemic risks such as climate change, reports Xinhua news agency.

The strong demand for the RST program underscores the urgent need for global cooperation in mobilising the trillions of dollars in investment in order to put the world on a net-zero emissions trajectory, said Georgieva at an event held on Monday at the start of IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings week.

The event, on the theme of Scaling Up Resilience and Sustainability Financing, was co-organized by the Bretton Woods Committee, the International Finance Forum (IFF), and the Paulson Institute.

Rwanda, Barbados, Costa Rica, Bangladesh and Jamaica have reached agreements on loan programs from the facility, according to Georgieva.

“So $40 billion is not a solution on its own, but it is a contribution to a solution, if it helps remove barriers for massively scaling investment, especially private investment in emerging markets and economies.

“But we also have much more to do … Addressing this challenge requires a comprehensive and collaborative approach based on three interrelated elements: adequate policies, investment and innovation, and financing,” the IMF chief said.

