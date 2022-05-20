Over 44 per cent people are very much satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s performance, while nearly 38 per cent are very much satisfied with the current Central government led by the BJP.

This was revealed during an exclusive survey conducted by CVoter on behalf of IANS in the four states — Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — and the Union Territory of Puducherry, where Assembly elections were held in 2021.

According to the survey, 37.66 per cent respondents in the five states/UT are very much satisfied with the BJP government at the Centre while 44.77 per cent are very much satisfied with the performance of PM Modi.

In Assam, 37.39 per cent people are very much satisfied with the Central government and 28.46 per cent are satisfied to some extent. However, 24.95 per cent in Assam are not all satisfied with the Central government.

In West Bengal, nearly 29 per cent are very much satisfied with the Central government, 38.58 per cent are satisfied to some extent, while 32.2 per cent are not all satisfied.

In Tamil Nadu, merely 15.16 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with the Central government, while 39 per cent are not satisfied at all.

In Kerala, 25.39 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with the Central government, while 32.52 per cent are satisfied to some extent.

Overall, 47.3 per cent of the respondents are satisfied with the performance pf PM Modi.

In Assam, 42.95 per cent are very much satisfied with the PM’s performance, while 26.34 per cent are satisfied to some extent.

In Kerala and West Bengal, over 33 per cent people are very much satisfied with the Prime Minister’s work.

In Tamil Nadu, 40.18 per cent of people are satisfied to some extent by the PM’s work, which is higher than West Bengal (31.66 per cent) and Kerala (34.67 per cent). However, 40.14 percent people are not at all satisfied with the PM’s work in Tamil Nadu, followed by West Bengal (34.43 per cent), and Kerala (30 per cent).

