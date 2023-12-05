446 schools de-registered in Bihar

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the registration of 446 private schools after they failed to comply with the required parameters, an officer said on Tuesday.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore said that the decision was taken during a meeting on Monday evening.

Of the total, 439 are middle schools, while seven are middle and high schools (Class 6 to 10).

“We carried out inspections of the schools across the state and found that 446 BSEB-affiliated ones lacked proper infrastructure needed to run the schools. We have set parameters for every school and they were not fulfilling it,” Kishore said.

“Some of the schools which did not cooperate with our inspection teams, were also de-registered,” Kishore said.

According to sources, schools functioning in two-three rooms were higher in numbers.

“As per the policy, the affected students will be shifted to nearby schools. We have also made a provision for students who are appearing for the board examination. Admit cards, registration cards and other important documents will be issued in the name of previous schools,” Kishore said.

