INDIA

45 cr people lost hope of getting jobs due to Modi’s masterstrokes: Rahul

NewsWire
0
0

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Centre over unemployment in the country saying that 45 crore people have lost hope of getting a job.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “New India’s new slogan is in every house there is unemployment. In 75 years, Modiji is the first prime minister on whose “masterstrokes” 45 crore people have lost hope of getting jobs.”

The Congress has been targeting the government on unemployment and inflation in the country.

Mallikarjun Kharge had said: “At 7%, Inflation is now highest in 17 months. I humbly request @narendramodi ji to immediately withdraw these ‘Achhe Din’. People of India have had enough of ‘good times’.”

The grand-old party has been criticising the Narendra Modi-led government for the inflation and squarely blamed it for the unabated price hikes in fuels and other essentials.

Several reports suggest that with higher food price pressure in the near term (summer effect, international prices, higher transport cost, supply chains) and persistent input cost pressure in the non-food segment, inflation is likely to cross 6 per cent in FY23.

20220426-125404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In this panchayat in Wayanad, tree banking scheme hopes to pave...

    K’taka to launch ‘New Digitisation’, ‘R&D’ policies

    ED arrests MD of pvt firm in money laundering case

    K’taka environmentalists oppose plan of making all-season Jog Falls