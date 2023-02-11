At least 45 people were injured after supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the ruling Awami League (AL) clashed in the Sadar upazila of Jamalpur on Saturday afternoon.

The police have detained six persons, including a BNP leader, in connection with the incident. The police had to fire in the air and use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Titpalla union Awami League general secretary Daulatuzzaman claimed that three people, including himself, were injured in the sudden ‘attack’ by BNP leaders and activists on a Awami League rally.

Sources said the Awami League and the BNP were separately holding rallies at Kamalkhan Bazar on Saturday afternoon. At one stage, a scuffle broke out between the supporters of both the parties which soon turned violent.

Sadar police station in-charge Quazi Shahnewaz said that police fired 34 rounds and lobbed tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

