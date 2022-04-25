Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is pulling all the stops and going all out to promote Tiger Shroff’s much awaited sequel to his debut movie – ‘Heropanti’.

‘Heropanti 2’ releases in the theatres coming Friday, April 29, 2022. The movie has been touted as a blockbuster action entertainer and the makers have repeatedly said that the movie goers will witness some never-before-seen action sequences in the movie.

The movie has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala and Grandsons production house and Sajid has left no stone unturned in terms of production cost for the movie. Now it seems like the producer is going over and beyond with the promotions as well.

After the release of ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Heropanti 2’ is the movie that seems to be doing such massive promotions. The makers are making sure the branding of the movie, its hoardings and banners are visible all through the country, prompting constant recall among the masses. There are reportedly 450 hoardings and nearly 40,000 auto rickshaws which will carry the branding of the movie.

The makers have made a strategic and innovative move in branding the movie, they clubbed their movie with ‘Save the Tiger’ campaign. So, for example, the hoarding in Taboada National Park reads, “Tiger and Babloo dhoondne se nai… Kismat se milte hai (Tiger and Babloo are not found when you search for them, you find them only if you’re lucky)”.

Since there is less than a week to go before the Tara-Tiger starrer movie hits the big screens, Sajid Nadiadwala and his team are doing everything they can to make sure audiences are engaged and come to the theatre in droves.

‘Heropanti 2’ will be clashing with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’, which is also releasing on the same day.