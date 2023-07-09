INDIA

46 kg drugs seized in Myanmar’s Yangon

NewsWire
0
0

Fourty-six kg methamphetamine (ICE) valued at more than 1.15 billion kyats (about $547,619) have been seized in Yangon, state media reported.

A combined team consisting of members of the anti-drug police force searched a TOYOTA Mark II car, which was driven by Aung Kyaw Htun in North Dagon township of Yangon on July 4, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Police seized 30 kg of narcotic drugs from the car and 16 kg of drugs from the suspect’s home, the report said.

The suspect was charged under the Southeast Asian country’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigations were underway, it added.

2023070936618

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Properties in J&K sheltering militants to be attached

    Jr Women National: Odisha secure place in quarterfinals

    IPL Turning Point: Two run-outs seal Gujarat Titans’ fate against Mumbai...

    A night of music & legends