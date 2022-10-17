The Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) is planning to bring out 46 Tamil epics in Braille language so that visually challenged literature students need not be dependent on others for understanding the content.

Tamil epics, including Sillapatiakaram, Tolkappiyam, and Manimekalai are among the 46 epics that are being brought out in Braille language for the benefit of visually challenged students. At present only Tirukkural has a Braille version.

The CICT will be providing the Braille version of these Tamil classics free of cost to students and the Braille version will come out by December 2022.

R. Chandrashekhar, Director of CICT while speaking to IANS said, “Visually challenged students who are in college pursuing Tamil literature are at a difficulty in learning Tamil epics and these students have to depend on others for this. Hence the institute has decided to bring out 46 epics in Tamil literature in Braille language. This will help the students learn Tamil classical literature and epics on their own.”

This, according to R. Chandrashekhar, is the largest collection of Tamil literature to be converted into Braille format. The institute is also translating Manimekalai which is a sequel to Chillapathikaram, into 18 different languages including Malay, Thai, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese. The epic Manimekalai was composed by Seethalai Santhanar and has ideas on abolishing prostitution and prisons.

