The newly created Kartavya Path (Central Vista) Police Station charged with the responsibility of ensuring security to the residents and the visitors of Central Vista will soon be manned by freshly recruited police personnel.

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has recommended and forwarded a proposal for creation of 467 new posts to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A source said that these posts including Inspector, Sub-inspector, Assistant Sub-inspector, Head Constable, Constable and Multi Tasking Staff will be deployed across an area that houses the top dignitaries including the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and other judges, and the Parliament building and MPs, apart from 11 office complexes of the combined Central Secretariat where thousands come to work everyday.

The area receives millions of domestic visitors and tourists every year, and also is the location for demonstrations and protests.

