INDIA

467 new posts to be created for Kartavya Path police station

NewsWire
0
0

The newly created Kartavya Path (Central Vista) Police Station charged with the responsibility of ensuring security to the residents and the visitors of Central Vista will soon be manned by freshly recruited police personnel.

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has recommended and forwarded a proposal for creation of 467 new posts to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A source said that these posts including Inspector, Sub-inspector, Assistant Sub-inspector, Head Constable, Constable and Multi Tasking Staff will be deployed across an area that houses the top dignitaries including the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and other judges, and the Parliament building and MPs, apart from 11 office complexes of the combined Central Secretariat where thousands come to work everyday.

The area receives millions of domestic visitors and tourists every year, and also is the location for demonstrations and protests.

20221123-235802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    72 trains cancelled following violence at Secunderabad station

    Woman’s decomposed, semi-naked body found in Delhi field

    Crypto exchange Zipmex pauses withdrawals until further notice

    Woman DSP rank officer to probe Gaighat shelter home case: Patna...