47 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Aug 21 (IANS) The National Health Commission said on Friday that 47 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Thursday.

There were 491 patients still being treated, including 20 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 79,792 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Thursday, the report said.

As of Thursday, a total of 84,917 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported in the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

–IANS

pgh/