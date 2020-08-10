470 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally past 25K-mark

Srinagar, Aug 10 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 470 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally past the 25,000-mark to 25,367.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that a total of 470 persons have tested positive in the past 24 hours, of which 102 are in Jammu division and 368 in Kashmir division.

Of the total 25,367 positive cases detected in the UT so far, 17,375 persons have completely recovered.

Meanwhile, six persons succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, taking the UT’s death toll to 478.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 7,514 now, of which 1,822 are in Jammu division and 5,692 in Kashmir division.

–IANS

sq/arm