The Covid-19 crisis deepened further in J&K on Wednesday as 4,716 new cases and 52 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that of the new cases, 1,518 were from the Jammu division and 3,198 from the Kashmir division while 1,794 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Of the new deaths, 28 were from the Jammu division and 24 from the Kashmir division as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K rose to 2,510.

So far, 196,585 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 154,447 have recovered.

The number of active cases is 39,628 out of which 14,076 are from the Jammu division and 25,552 from the Kashmir division.

