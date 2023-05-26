As many as 48.1 per cent respondents of a survey are of the opinion that the Narendra Modi regime has developed personal connection with the people across the country over the past nine years.

However, 37.6 per cent of the respondents feel the opposite, while 14.3 per cent say they cannot make any comment on this issue.

This was disclosed during an exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter to mark nine years of the BJP-led government. Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014 after he led the BJP to a historic majority of 282 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the survey, 49.5 per cent respondents from rural areas, and 44.9 per cent respondents from urban areas feel that the Modi regime has developed a personal connection with the ordinary people across the country over the last nine years.

The survey also claimed that 49.1 per cent female and 47.2 per cent male respondents feel that the Modi regime has developed a personal connection with the ordinary people over the past nine years, whereas 38.6 per cent men and 36.5 per cent women respondents feel otherwise.

Maximum respondents in the 45 to 54 age group — 61.8 per cent — are of the opinion that the Modi regime has developed a personal connection with the ordinary people, followed by 53.9 per cent in 35 to 44 age group who also feel the same.

Also, 47.4 per cent respondents in the middle income group, and 61.8 per cent in the higher income group feel that the Modi regime has developed a personal connection with ordinary people across the country over the past nine years.

The survey also said that 58.2 per cent respondents belonging to the Muslim community, 47.2 per cent in the Schedule Caste/Dalit categories, and 43.3 per cent in the Schedule Tribe category feel that the Modi regime did not develop personal connect with the ordinary people over the past nine years.

