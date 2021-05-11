Following the guidelines given by the Gurugram district administration to open small Covid care centres in the residential society premises, around 48 Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Gurugram have expressed a desire to open a Covid centre in their residential societies.

Patients with pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic and very mild symptoms may be housed in these centres.

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, the district administration had allowed upscale condominiums, gated housing societies and NGOs to set up small Covid care centres while using their own resources.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, said “Requests had been received from gated housing societies to set up small Covid-19 care facilities run by the RWAs, housing societies and NGOs using their own resources.”

“This will help reduce the burden on existing facilities for managing pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic and very mild cases of Covid living in that particular society, and that such an order would be extremely crucial to check the exponential increase in Covid cases,” Garg said.

However, these Covid care centres are not meant for critically ill elderly patients, children less than 10 years of age, pregnant or lactating women, and patients with co-morbidities.

According to the administration officials these Covid centres follow “strict infection prevention and control practices” by keeping confirmed and suspected cases in separate partitioned areas with “no intermixing” and “separate toilets”.

These centres will also need to be linked to the surveillance team of the district health department and an ambulance provider, and telephone numbers of the RWAs, NGOs, doctors should be displayed prominently.

Also, a doctor residing in the gated complex or provided by the NGO “facilitate daily medical examination” of the patients, and a caregiver also be identified to look after patients and keep records and informed the district health department.

