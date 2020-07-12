48 including 28 cops test positive at Telangana Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad, July 12 (IANS) As many as 48 people including 28 police personnel at Telangana Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the state governor, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ten members of Raj Bhavan staff and their 10 family members were among those found infected with the virus.

According to the governor’s press secretary, since few of the special police battalion personnel had tested positive in RT-PCR test, Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on Saturday and Sunday as a part of contact tracing with the help of Director Public Health.

“In all 395 tests were conducted out of which 347 were negative. Twenty eight police personnel were tested positive and they were sent to isolation immediately,” the official said.

Ten staff and 10 family members who tested positive were admitted to Government Ayurveda Hospital for treatment.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan led from the front by not only arranging the tests for the staff and police personnel but also volunteered herself for getting tested. She tested negative.

The governor appealed to the people in red zones or with the contact history to get themselves tested at the earliest to contain further spread. “Early diagnosis not only protects us but also protects others. One should not hesitate from getting tested and should motivate others to follow 4Ts – test, trace, treat and teach,” she said.

–IANS

ms/skp/