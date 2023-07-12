INDIA

48,747 people in Assam still affected by floods

At least 48,747 people in Assam are still reeling under devastating floods, with the districts of Biswanath, Dhemaji, and Lakhimpur the worst-hit.

According to the latest bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), of the 48,747 affected people, 29,757 are in in Lakhimpur district, 15,461 in Biswanath and 2,715 in Dhemaji.

The death toll in the current flood season stood at seven as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

In Lakhimpur district, at least 67 villages and 545.50 hectares of crop land remain inundated.

The Brahmaputra river at Nimatighat in Tezpur and Disang river in Nanglamuraghat are flowing above the danger level, according to the ASDMA data.

The floods have also impacted more than 50,000 domestic animals.

