Nearly half (49 per cent) of employees estimate they lose between one and five hours weekly of workforce productivity dealing with IT issues.

According to a new report, 42 per cent of employers still do not measure productivity loss due to IT issues.

Employees wish to help improve the IT experience, with 92 per cent willing to share their data if it would enable more predictive technology support, according to the report by global technology solutions company Unisys Corporation.

Of the employees surveyed, 62 per cent indicate access to technology as a highly motivating factor in their work performance.

However, companies’ approach to deploying and providing ongoing support for technology solutions has created challenges for employees.

“Companies continue to face tough decisions and must evaluate how they invest in creating the workplace of the future and foster a strong workplace culture that boosts employee happiness,” said Joel Raper, Senior Vice President and GM of Digital Workplace Solutions at Unisys.

Employers also need to be mindful of the generational differences in the perceived value of different workplace technologies to strike a balance between what’s new and innovative and what will move the needle on productivity.

For instance, millennial employees see far higher value in chatbots, wearable devices, and virtual whiteboards compared to their Gen Z colleagues.

Many companies have formed or ramped up employee experience (EX) programs amidst the Great Resignation to improve employee recruitment and retention.

Companies with very mature EX programmes find their employees more engaged today than six months ago at a rate of 74 per cent, compared to those with immature EX programmes (24 per cent).

20230309-162006