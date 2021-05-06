Riding on the pandemic’s second wave, a record 49,058 new Covid cases, including 23,706 in Bengaluru were registered in a day across Karnataka while 328 patients succumbed to the virus, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

“With 49,058 new cases on Wednesday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 17,90,104, including 5,17,075 active cases, while recoveries rose to 12,55,797, with 18,943 patients discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the state, Bengaluru reported 23,706 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 8,87,086, including 3,32,732 active cases while 5,47,208 recovered so far, with 4,149 discharged in the last 24 hours.

With 328 patients, including 139 in Bengaluru succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state’s death toll rose to 17,212 and the city’s toll to 7,145 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts reporting above 1,000 new cases are: 2,531 in Mysuru, 2,418 in Tumakur, 1,652 in Kalaburagi, 1,526 in Udupi, 1,403 in Hassan, 1,301 in Mandya and 1,191 in Dakshina Kannda, with the rest in the remaining 23 districts across the state.

Out of 1,64,441 tests conducted across the state during the day, 11,071 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,53,370 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate increased to 29.83 per cent and case fatality rate to 0.66 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 42,850 people, including 9,384 senior citizens above 60 years of age, 9,552 in the 45-59 years age group and 363 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,01,34,203 people, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab till date since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state,” added the bulletin.

–IANS

fb/rs