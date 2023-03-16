SOUTH ASIAWORLD

4,986 Afghan refugees return from Iran

A total of 4,986 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland from neighbouring Iran over the past two days, the Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation Affairs in Kabul said on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, the returning process continues, and about 280,000 Afghan refugees have returned over the past six months, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the UN, Afghans make up one of the largest refugee populations worldwide.

There are 2.6 million registered Afghan refugees in the world, of whom 2.2 million are registered in Iran and Pakistan alone.

Another 3.5 million people are internally displaced, having fled their homes searching for refuge within the country.

