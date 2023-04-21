A senior citizen in Kolkata reportedly died of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the death toll due to the Coronavirus in West Bengal to four in the last 26 days.

Sources in the state health department said that the deceased person has been identified as Subir Kar (80). He died on late Thursday night and in the death certificate it has been mentioned that he was tested Covid-19 positive, sources said.

He was admitted at the Infectious Disease Hospital at Beliaghata in North Kolkata where he died.

Just two days back, on April 19, the death of Mantu Ram Bar (79) was reported from the same hospital.

The first Covid-related death in 2023 was reported on March 25, when Gobindo Kundu (72), a resident of Nadia district, succumbed to it. This death was reported after a gap of three months.

The second death was reported on April 13, when Bhaskar Das (76), a resident of Regent Park area in Kolkata died in a city-based private hospital.

“All the four deceased persons as you can see were senior citizens and all of them had comorbidities,” the health department official added.

On April 18, the West Bengal health department issued an advisory asking people to go for maximum use of facemasks at public places.

It also advised people that if anyone is detected Covid-19 positive, he or she should stay in home-isolation for at least a week. “If your symptoms aggravate or you start feeling shortness of breath (or oxygen separation keeps falling), report to a hospital or doctor immediately,” the advisory read.

If a young child or person at higher risk turns Covid-19 positive, the person concerned must be taken to a hospital or doctor without any delay, it added.

