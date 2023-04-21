HEALTHINDIA

4th Covid death in Kolkata in 26 days

NewsWire
0
0

A senior citizen in Kolkata reportedly died of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the death toll due to the Coronavirus in West Bengal to four in the last 26 days.

Sources in the state health department said that the deceased person has been identified as Subir Kar (80). He died on late Thursday night and in the death certificate it has been mentioned that he was tested Covid-19 positive, sources said.

He was admitted at the Infectious Disease Hospital at Beliaghata in North Kolkata where he died.

Just two days back, on April 19, the death of Mantu Ram Bar (79) was reported from the same hospital.

The first Covid-related death in 2023 was reported on March 25, when Gobindo Kundu (72), a resident of Nadia district, succumbed to it. This death was reported after a gap of three months.

The second death was reported on April 13, when Bhaskar Das (76), a resident of Regent Park area in Kolkata died in a city-based private hospital.

“All the four deceased persons as you can see were senior citizens and all of them had comorbidities,” the health department official added.

On April 18, the West Bengal health department issued an advisory asking people to go for maximum use of facemasks at public places.

It also advised people that if anyone is detected Covid-19 positive, he or she should stay in home-isolation for at least a week. “If your symptoms aggravate or you start feeling shortness of breath (or oxygen separation keeps falling), report to a hospital or doctor immediately,” the advisory read.

If a young child or person at higher risk turns Covid-19 positive, the person concerned must be taken to a hospital or doctor without any delay, it added.

20230421-164803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uganda declares end of Ebola outbreak

    Lucknow man files complaint against Adar Poonawalla

    States asked to send adequate number of samples for sequencing: Centre

    UP doctor airlifted to Hyderabad for lung transplant