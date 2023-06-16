INDIA

4th Ironman title for 52-yr-old Kerala dentist

Fifty-two-year-old Kerala dentist Flemingson Lazarus has earned the 4th IRONMAN title in Maryland, US, early this week.

IRONMAN is a title awarded by World Triathlon Corporation to a triathlete who completes the event within the stipulated cut-off timing.

This was his fourth successful title after winning it in Malaysia, Finland and Egypt in the past.

Lazarus successfully won the Maryland event when he swam 1.9 kms, cycled 90 kms and ran 21.1 kms all in one stretch on June 11th.

He was able to achieve this on account of his hard work that began while he was in school and after four successes, he has set his sights to ensure that he takes part and successfully completes on doing one IRONMAN event in every continent.

The dentist points out that right from his school, he had a penchant for fitness and won numerous medals as a student and has carried forward his passion with dedication and commitment.

“I am extremely delighted that I tasted success in Maryland USA and my target is Adoing one IRONMAN event in every continent,” said Lazarus.

