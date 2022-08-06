West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the fourth T20I of the five-match series, here on Saturday.

West Indies, who are unchanged for this game, will look to use the moisture to their advantage as there was some rain before the toss.

“We are going to bowl first. The ground has been covered and there should be some moisture, we’ll look for early wickets. Take the game as deep as possible and then win the key moments. We are playing some good cricket so far, the boys are looking forward to today’s game,” said Pooran at the toss.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma led India made three changes in the playing XI as Ravi Bishnoi, Axar patel and Sanju Samson came in place of Hardik Pandya, Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

“We were also looking to bowl, not sure how the pitch will play, we will now have to get the runs on the board. It’s important from the team’s perspective to find answers, we’ll try and put our best foot forward,” said Rohit.

“I understand where we stand as a team and will be looking to give chances to some of the other guys. We need to make them feel confident, that means we’ll have to give them plenty of games. We are building towards the WC, the guys need to be tested in certain aspects of the game. Three changes for us — Ravi Bishnoi, Axar patel and Sanju Samson are in. They replace Hardik Pandya, Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer,” he added.

Playing XI:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

