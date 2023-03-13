Opener Travis Head fell ten runs short of his Test century while left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel claimed his 50th Test wicket as Australia reached 158/2 in 64 overs, with a lead of 67 over India, at tea on day five of fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

It was a slow-paced session where only one wicket fell, as the match is now firmly headed towards a draw. Head reached his fifty when he guided a delivery from Axar past slip for four to take Australia towards safety.

He then launched into Ravichandran Ashwin  a flick through mid-wicket for four was followed by a lofted six slammed down the ground. With the bowlers tiring, Head was coming out to be aggressive with his slogs and cuts.

Labuschagne looked comfortable with the pitch not doing much and easily put away anything offered on pads by Umesh Yadav for boundaries, before reaching his fifty with a brace through square leg.

Head was firmly on the verge of his sixth Test century, but Axar got one to spin sharply and go past the inside edge on the drive to clip the top of off-stump. Labuschagne went into the tea break unbeaten on 56, while Steve Smith is yet to get off the mark after KS Bharat dropped his catch on the last ball of 62nd over.

Brief Scores: Australia 480 in 167.2 overs and 158/2 in 64 overs (Travis Head 90, Marnus Labuschagne 56 not out; Axar Patel 1/31, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/54) lead India 571 in 178.5 overs by 67 runs

