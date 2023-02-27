WORLD

5.1-magnitude quake hits China’s Xinjiang

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday, according to authorities.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said the epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 41.87 degrees north latitude and 79.85 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

The epicentre is 84 km away from the city of Aksu and 670 km away from the regional capital Urumqi.

No casualties or property losses have been reported so far, according to the local authorities.

After the quake, the local fire department sent two vehicles carrying 10 people to the disaster area.

Local power grid operation, oil and gas production and key petrochemical enterprises were not affected by the quake, and their production and operation continued as normal.

