Tehran, Dec 27 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck southwestern Iran on Friday with a depth of 38.28 km, the US Geological Survey said.

Its epicentre is about 50 km near the country’s Bushehr nuclear power plant on the southern coast of the Gulf, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no immediate reports of any damage by the quake.

–IANS

