5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Dhaka on Monday, according to athe Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Kazi Zebunnesa, a meteorologist from BMD, told Xinhua news agency that the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal.

The meteorologist said the epicentre was 520 km away from Agargaon Seismic Centre in Dhaka.

The earthquake occurred at 9.02 a.m.

Fire service officers said they had not received any report of damage or casualty yet.

Bangladesh, which sits in a seismic zone, is prone to tremors.

20221205-123803

