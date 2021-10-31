An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on Monday struck Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The temblor occurred at around 6:14 a.m. local time, with its epicentre at a latitude of 36.5 degrees north and a longitude of 140.6 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake logged four in some parts of Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

