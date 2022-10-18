Nearly 27.25 lakh files were reviewed and 5.22 lakh sq. feet of space have been freed in the special campaign on cleanliness conducted in the union ministries and departments.

Officials said the campaign has been conducted in 37,899 sites of the Central government departments and Rs 233.54 crore earned so far from scrap disposal. In the process, a total of 2,28,745 public grievances have been redressed.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, Jitendra Singh, reviewed the progress of the second week of Special Campaign 2.0 being implemented in all government offices across the country, and said that significant progress was achieved in the period from October 2-16.

The Special Campaign 2.0 is being undertaken from October 2-31 has completed two weeks of implementation.

In the period October 2-16, the Special Campaign 2.0 has been implemented in remote outstation offices, foreign missions and posts, attached and subordinate offices and citizen centric ‘swachhata’ initiatives.

In two weeks, the Department of Posts has conducted the cleanliness campaign in 11,037 Post Offices, the Ministry of Railways has conducted in 3,923 Railway Stations, Department of Pharmaceuticals in 5,123 campaign sites, Department of Defence in 3,923 campaign sites and Ministry of Home Affairs in 2,364 campaign sites.

The Special Campaign 2.0 in its two weeks, was holistic in size and scale, witnessed widespread participation from thousands of officials and citizens who came together to create a movement for ‘Swachhata’ in government offices.

Cabinet ministers, Ministers of State and Secretaries to Government of India participated in the Special Campaign 2.0 providing leadership and guidance in implementation.

The progress of the campaign is monitored on a dedicated portal on a daily basis.

Nodal Officers have been appointed in all Ministries and Departments who monitor work undertaken by field offices.

The Special Campaign 2.0 is reviewed on a weekly basis by secretaries to the government.

