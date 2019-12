New York, Dec 30 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Southwest of Africa at 6:24 p.m. (local time) on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 52.8544 degrees south latitude and 11.3526 degrees east longitude, the Xinhua news agency reported.

–IANS

rs/