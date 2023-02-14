WORLD

5.3-magnitude quake rocks Indonesia, no casualties reported

NewsWire
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province on Tuesday, but did not leave damages or casualties, the country’s weather agency said.

The Indonesian Agency for Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics reported that the earthquake happened at 13:02 p.m. local time (0602 GMT) with its epicentre located 30 km southeast of Parigi Moutong district and a depth of 87 km under-land, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The tremors of the quake did not potentially trigger a tsunami, it added.

The jolts of the quake were felt weakly in parts of Central Sulawesi province, and so far there were no reports of damages or casualties, including in the hardest-hit area, said Riki Hapri, an officer of the emergency unit of the provincial disaster and mitigation agency.

Indonesia sits on a vulnerable quake-hit zone, the Pacific Ring of Fire.

20230214-133204

