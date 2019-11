Tehran, Nov 6 (IANS) A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Iran’ southern province of Hormozgans on Wednesday, according to Iran’s Seismological Centre.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which took place at 11:10 local time (07.40 GMT), was at the depth of 16 km, 27.226 degrees north latitude and 55.112 degrees east longitude.

So far no loss of life or destruction has been reported.

–IANS

dpb