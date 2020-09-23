5.4-magnitude quake hits South Shetland Islands

Beijing, Sep 23 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted South Shetland Islands, the US Geological Survey said.

The jolt was felt on Tuesday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 62.4625 degrees south latitude and 58.191 degrees west longitude,

South Shetland Islands are located north off the Antarctic Peninsula and covers an area of nearly 3,700 square km. There are research stations of several countries on the islands.

No damage has been reported so far following the earthquake.

