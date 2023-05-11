WORLD

5.4-magnitude quake jolts Japan

NewsWire
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck Japan’s southern Chiba prefecture on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

According to the weather agency, the quake occurred in southern Chiba prefecture at 4:16 a.m. local time at a depth of 40 km, measuring upper 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

The temblor’s epicenter was located at a latitude of 35.2 degrees north and a longitude of 140.2 degrees east.

The quake was felt in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

