5.40 LMT wheat sold in fourth round of auction

A total of 5.40 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of wheat was sold to 1,049 bidders in 23 states under the fourth e-auction which took place on Wednesday.

Till the third e-auction, 18 LMT of wheat stock had been sold against which 14.35 LMT had been lifted as on February 28, 2023, official sources said.

After Wednesday’s auction, the cumulative quantity of wheat sold under the open market scheme stood at 23.47 LMT against the overall allocation of 45 LMT.

The sale has significantly brought down the price of wheat and atta all over the country, the sources added.

The government had taken the decision to sell wheat in the open market last month after prices had soared significantly across the country.

