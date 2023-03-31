At least 5.8 lakh families are still landless in Assam, the state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan told the state Assembly on Friday.

He also informed the House that the current government has allotted ‘pattas’ to more than 1.35 lakh families.

“Maintaining all rules and regulations, the state government was in the process of clearing encroached land. These will be allocated to landless families,” the Minister added.

Responding to a query from Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, Mohan said that the state had 5,80,709 landless families, who will be gradually given land under the 2019 Land Policy.

According to him, anti-enroachment drives are conducted in accordance with the Assam Land and Revenue Rules, 1886, to clear encroached land.

However, the Minister refuted claims that a particular community was targeted while carrying out the anti-enroachment.

He said, “The state government has given land pattas to a total of 1,36,140 families in the last two years.”

