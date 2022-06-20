A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Taiwan’s Hualien county on Monday.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre of the quake that struck at 9.05 a.m. was monitored at 23.66 degrees north latitude and 121.52 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

All counties and cities across the island felt the tremor.

Another four earthquakes occurred subsequently, including a 5.0-magnitude quake at 9.39 a.m., according to the island’s meteorological agency.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

