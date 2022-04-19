WORLD

5.9-magnitude offshore earthquake jolts southern Philippines

NewsWire
0
3

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 jolted Davao Oriental province in southern Philippines on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 9.23 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 49 kms, about 54 kms southeast of Manay town in the province, Xinhua news agency reported.

It further said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and can cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

