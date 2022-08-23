The leaders of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq met over means to develop their all-round relations, just a day before a five-way summit in New Alamein, a coastal city in northwestern Egypt.

During the meeting, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi expressed his country’s appreciation for the close historical bonds that united Arab countries, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement on Monday.

Sisi and the other four Arab leaders — UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jordanian King Abdullah II, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi — also exchanged views on enhancing relations and cooperation in all available areas among the five countries, according to the statement.

The UAE President arrived in New Alamein on Sunday, and joined Sisi in welcoming the other three leaders at El Alamein International Airport earlier on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The five-way Arab summit on Tuesday is meant to intensify efforts to reinforce economic integration among Egypt, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq.

