With the arrest of five men, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch claimed to have busted a gang of robbers who had stolen over 100 remote radio units (RRUs), a telecom material used in mobile towers, installed at various locations in Delhi-NCR.

The accused have been identified as Harish Chander from Mukandpur; Mumtyaj alias Sonu from Mustafabad; Ramdhan, Ajay and Virender from Jind, Haryana.

Police said that they have also recovered two RRUs and an auto-rickshaw from the possession of the accused.

RRU is a telecom material installed in a mobile tower by which the calls pass in an antenna through BTS. Its market value is between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakhs.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), said that case was recently registered at the Delhi Cantt police station after it was alleged that two RRU were stolen from a mobile tower installed in Palam.

“On the basis of specific inputs, technical surveillance and CCTV footage, the team identified the accused and apprehended them. Ajay, Ramdhan, Virender were nabbed from Jind, Haryana while Mumtiyaj and Harish Chander were apprehended at Bhajanpura in Delhi,” said the Special CP.

The official said that Ajay and Ramdhan along with their two associates used to steal RRU and sell them to Mumtiyaj.

Mumtiyaj runs a scrap shop at Azad Nagar.

“Another accused, Virender, who was working in Ericsson Company for installing and maintenance of RRU for leading mobile service providers. He is known to Ajay and Mumtiyaj and worked as the middle man between both for selling the RRU,” said the official.

“Mumtiyaj used to sell these RRUs to other accused persons, who have also been identified but are yet to be arrested.”

Harish is an auto-rickshaw driver and used to transport these stolen RRUs.

