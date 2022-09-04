In a series of raids across Goa, five persons were arrested for allegedly possessing drugs, police said on Sunday.

“A joint raid was conducted along with the Executive Magistrate ANC and Anjuna police in ‘9 Bar’ during which Mithun Gopal, 27, native of Bengaluru was found in possession of Methamphetamine worth Rs 10,000,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters.

“Along with the above accused person, party organiser Wayne Davis, 34, native of Coxtown, Bengaluru has also been placed under arrest,” he said.

In yet another raid, Gujarat native Udit Daswani, 22, was arrested for illegal possession of Ganja.

According to police, information was received that the accused was coming to deliver drugs in Anjuna and a raid was conducted during which accused person was caught red handed with ganja worth Rs 6,000.

The police have also arrested two Tanzanian women at Anjuna in another raid for allegedly possessing drugs.

“In a late night raid conducted by Anjuna Police and ANC on Saturday, we have arrested two Tanzanian national women for possession of various drugs,” Dalvi said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Catherine Hayuma, 25, and Bianca Shayo, 25, both native of Tanzania.

“Charas weighing 20 grams, LSD 0.04 grams and Cocaine ceighing 2 grams, all valued at around Rs 60,000 in the international market, were found in their possession,” the police said.

