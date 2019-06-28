5 arrested in J&K’s Gulmarg Gandola burglary case

Srinagar, July 2 (IANS) Five persons have been arrested in Gulmarg Gandola cable car project burglary case, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Abdul Qayoom, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, said five persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 51 lakh from the chest of the project during the night intervening June 23 and June 24.

“After watching CCTV footage in which movement of some persons around the Gulmarg bowl was noticed, one of the suspects, Bashir Ahmad Shah, was identified and later detained for questioning.

“On sustained questioning he revealed the names of other four suspects involved in the burglary,” the SSP said.

One of the arrested persons, Abdul Ahad Ganai, an employee of the cable car project, had masterminded the burglary and also shared the layout of the cashier’s room with his accomplices, police said.

Police have recovered Rs 31 lakh from them.

–IANS

sq/pg