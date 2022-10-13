INDIA

5 arrested in K’taka for forceful conversion of Hindu man to Islam

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka police have arrested five persons for the forceful conversion of a Hindu man to Islam.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ansar Pasha, former corporator in Bengaluru, Nayaz Pasha, Haaji Saab, Ataur Rehman and Shoib.

The police had arrested two accused earlier while the other three were arrested on Thursday. Nayaz Pasha was nabbed from Tamil Nadu.

Investigations revealed that initially Sridhar, hailing from Mandya, was interested in converting to Islam. The accused persons also got the circumcision ritual performed on Sridhar. After that, Sridhar did not want to proceed further but the accused forced him to get converted, the police said.

The case was earlier lodged in Navnagar police station in Hubballi city. It was later transferred to Banashankari police station in Bengaluru.

According to the police, Sridhar’s parents had died and the ancestral property was in the name of his father’s elder brother. After he initiated a case in this matter, the family was hostile towards him. Due to a financial crisis he had joined a cyber centre.

Sridhar had shared his problems with a Muslim man who was known to him. He had taken Sridhar to a Muslim religious leader. There the accused promised him help and transferred Rs 50,000 to his account. They asked Sridhar to follow their instructions and get converted to Islam.

After Sridhar showed resistance, the accused persons threatened him with a revolver, made him hold the weapon. After taking his photos holding the weapon, the accused threatened him that they would make his photo viral and brand him as a terrorist.

In the complaint Sridhar alleged that the accused had fed him beef in spite of his opposition and sent him to study the Quran at various places. The police have launched an investigation into the possibility of the accused running a religious conversion mafia.

20221013-182401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jamia faculties earn international accolades, set example for youngsters

    Rajpath brims with patriotic fervour as India celebrates R-Day

    Niti Aayog, Centre should take steps to boost textile sector: Sisodia

    Be proud of being BJP members: Nadda tells cadres