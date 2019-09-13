5 arrested in Rs 12 lakh robbery case

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Northwest District Police said they have solved the Rs 12 lakh robbery case and arrested five men for the crime in Sadar Bazar area.

Police said they have also recovered the cash that was looted in the planned robbery on September 16.

DCP Vijayanta Arya told IANS: “The arrested persons are Kishan alias Raja, Abhishek alias Sagar, Ashwini Kumar and Sanjay. A team led by SHO Sharat Chandra was formed to nab the accused.”

The first accused had been nabbed on the day of the robbery.

The robbers had targeted a cash collection agent of a wholesale dealer in Sadar Bazar.

